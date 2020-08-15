WASSCE: Bauchi govt uncovers irregularities in candidates’ list

There are strong indications that some students in Bauchi State may not write the 2020 WASSCE following the discovery of massive irregularities in the list of the candidates preparing for the exams by the Ministry of Education.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde as contained in a statement he issued on Friday declaring that, a whistleblower has called the attention of the ministry to the irregularities.

According to him, “some of the irregularities include substituting the name of students who passed the Mock exams conducted earlier on with the names of ineligible students that failed it.”

Aliyu Tilde also said that the list that was released by WAEC contained names candidates who are not bonafide students of the schools they claimed saying that, “This padding will not be tolerated,”.

The Commissioner further informed the Principals that only two categories of students would be allowed to sit for WASSCE in the State.

He said that “those who passed the Mock test and their names have appeared in the list sent to the school by the Ministry and bonafide students of a school who failed the Mock test but have paid for WASSCE registration through their schools .”

He then urged the Principals to compile a list of students affected by the irregularities –especially those who passed the Mock exams but their names did not appear on the regional Exam body’s list.

Aliyu Tilde added that the ministry would carry out a comprehensive audit of SSCE candidates who sat for the two examinations in every school after each examination is over. “Whoever is found to have committed any infraction will have himself to blame.”

