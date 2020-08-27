WASSCE: 200 students in Bauchi miss 2020 exams over infraction by Principals ― Commissioner

It has been uncovered that not fewer than names of 200 students have been fraudulently expunged and substituted with ineligible candidates who are writing this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Bauchi State.

This was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde, which was issued to journalists on Thursday stating that some of the victims also committed errors at the point of registration, a development that made them ineligible to sit for the exams.

According to him, the errors cut across biometric and misspelling of names and other vital information which was not discovered early enough for corrections.

The Commissioner also stated: “We have already confirmed the practice and the names of about 200 (out of the total 13,000) candidates have been sent to the Ministry by Schools as the substituted ones in some 30 out of the 170 examination centres across the state.”

He further stated that the government was taking time to verify the list independently and arrive at the exact figure, which he said is likely bigger than what has been uncovered.

Aliyu Tilde added that: “There are some 400 others who either did not turn up for the online registration or had technical issues which some few of the vendors who did the registration did not care to cross-check because they were heavily underpaid by a contractor.”

He, however, noted that most, unscrupulous individuals do highjack any of government’s subsidised programmes by way of diversion and or inflation.

“From 2016, the corruption associated with this subsidy has grown in my state. At the beginning of the year, my Ministry fought the obvious disregard for merit and the importation of names of external candidates into the list of government sponsorship”, the Commissioner lamented.

He further said that “We won by successfully blocking external candidates at that level. We conducted an aptitude test for pupils we could find at school and come up with a list of about 15,000 eligible beneficiaries, against the 34,000 in the previous year.”

It will be recalled that the Commissioner had on August 16, few days before the commencement of this year’s examination raised an alarm that list of some ineligible candidates was inserted in the master of WAEC while leaving out bonafide students stranded.

He, however, apologized to the affected students over the development, assuring that they will be registered for the 2020 NECO and will ensure that they write the 2021 WASSCE.

