Wasinmi killing: How my father, his two wives, three grandchildren were killed, son recounts

More facts emerged on Monday over the killing of six members of a family by unknown gunmen at Wasinmi, close to Ikire town in Osun State.

One of the sons of the deceased family head, Yaya Samu, revealed that his father who was praying in a mosque was bundled out of the praying ground before gunmen killed him, his two wives and three grandchildren.

The son who escaped the killing made this known while speaking with newsmen.

He identified the deceased family head as Samu and narrated that he escaped the brutality through the grace of God as he fled the scene.

According to him, “The attackers came on two motorcycles and got to the settlement around 10 pm. There are many households in the settlement located about five kilometres off the Ife-Ibadan Expressway. I am still surprised why my family was the target of the assailants.”

He said when the attackers came, they “started searching huts in the settlement. They didn’t enter some of the huts. They brought out the two wives of the deceased and three of his grandchildren and gunned them down.

“They asked for Alhaji and they led those already brought out to where my father was. He was inside the mosque and they called him out. They asked him, his two wives, three grandchildren and one other resident to kneel down.

“They asked my father for money and he told them he didn’t have money. My father also told them that he didn’t keep money at home and that whenever he needed money, he would sell his cow.

“They told him and the others to stand up and go and as he stood up, he was shot. The victims were shot at close range. I was in hiding while all that was happening. Two of my father’s grandchildren that were killed were my children.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…