Wash roadmap: Akwa Ibom govt vows to end open defecation by 2030

Akwa Ibom State government says it is committed to effective implementation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) roadmap with adequate water provision to ensure that the state is open defecation-free by 2030.

This was one of the key resolutions reached at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the State Governor, Umo Eno at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Uyo yesterday.

According to him, water, sanitation and end to open defection remains a crucial components of the ARISE agenda of his administration, and charged cabinet members on effective coordination and implementation of the policies and programmes through their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

Briefing journalists after the summit, the commissioner for information, Mr Aniekan Umanah, said government’s commitment to the project followed a review of the WASH documents as presented by the water resources and sanitation ministry.

“To improve Water Supply Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the state, the executive council reviewed the various WASH documents presented by the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, including the WASH Policy.

“The review also included WASH monitoring and evaluation framework, the roadmap for making Akwa Ibom open defecation-free by 2030, and the state water regulation bill 2025.

The council, therefore, directed the attorney general and commissioner for justice to ensure transmission of the draft bill to the House of Assembly for consideration and passage into law,” the commissioner said.

Other decisions reached, Umanah said, include the review of the state’s investment books and subsequent directive that the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation (AKICORP) remove the state government from non-profitable companies and ventures.

SEC approved the inclusion of the attorney general and commissioner for justice and the commissioner for finance as statutory members of all boards of government-owned establishments.

Umanah however disclosed that; to ensure effective coordination and supervision of the Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep SeaPort following the resignation of the erstwhile commissioner, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, the finance commissioner was mandated to oversee the ministry to ensure that all projects and programmes continue seamlessly and are delivered within timelines.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE