Wase condemns bandits attack on Plateau village

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has condemned, in strong terms, bandits attack on Pinau Village in Mavo Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Hon. Wase described the attack which resulted in the death of seven persons with several others injured as “inhuman, senseless and unwarranted,” saying “the attackers must be brought to book.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, the deputy speaker described the killing as painful and highly regrettable, especially at this period when the people are striving hard to earn their means of livelihood, urging the people of Wase to remain calm, peaceful, law-abiding.

“My sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act. These senseless killings are painful and highly condemnable. I pray that the Almighty God accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident.”

He also urged the citizens to continue to support measures put in place by the Federal and the state government in bringing these ugly attacks under control.

