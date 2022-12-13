Wase calls for improved Nigeria-Ghana parliamentary relations

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase and the Speaker of Ghanaian Parliament, Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana has pledged to strengthen parliamentary relations for the benefit of the West African sub-region.

Speaking when he received the Ghanian Speaker at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, Hon. Wase observed that Nigeria and Ghana have a lot in common and pledged to improve synergy between the two Parliaments.

While applauding the ECOWAS Parliament for ensuring that the free movement of goods and services is achieved, he expressed optimism that with a close working relationship between the two countries, a lot could be achieved.

The Deputy Speaker, who received the Ghanaian Speaker on behalf of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, called for the creation of parliamentary friendship groups where lawmakers would interact and educate one other as well as create understanding between the two parliaments.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ghanaian Speaker said they were in Nigeria to meet with the management of the National Assembly Service Commission and to share in the knowledge and experiences they have in running and managing the affairs of the National Assembly.

He thanked the leadership of the National Assembly and the chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission and his Commissioners for accepting to share their knowledge and experiences.

The Ghanaian Speaker was accompanied by the Ghanian National Assembly Clerk as well as some senior staff of the parliament.

