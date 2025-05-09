Warri student scores 334 in 2025 UTME amid mass failure

Amid widespread failure, a pupil of the Federal Government College, Warri, Ebule Oritsemeyiwa Precious, has excelled in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), scoring 334 out of 400.

Ebule Precious, who is a columnist for MathsGE With MeyiBule at Fresh Angle International, scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 85 in Chemistry, and 53 in English, bringing his total to 334.

The mathematician, with UTME Registration Number 202550118536DA, is a final-year student at the prestigious Federal Government College, Warri, and the son of Ebule Anthony Metsese, Co-Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Fresh Angle International.

Ebule Precious had earlier scored 326 in the UTME mock examination held on 10 April, with individual scores of 96 in Mathematics, 94 in Physics, 71 in Chemistry, and 65 in English.

Ebule’s first-choice university is the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, where he intends to study Mechanical Engineering.

It may be recalled that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently reported that 75 per cent of candidates who sat the just-concluded UTME scored below 200, with fewer than one per cent achieving over 300 marks nationwide.

