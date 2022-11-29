Warri South LG boss equips 13 primary healthcare centres

Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has donated hospital equipment worth several millions of naira to the 13 healthcare centers in the local government area.

Tidi made the donation at a brief ceremony which took place at the Warri South Council main Secretariat, Warri, on Tuesday.

The donation, according to Mrs. Divine Iniovosa, Vice Chairman of Warri South Council, who represented the chairman, was in line with the Dr. Michael Tidi-led administration’s promises to boost healthcare delivery in the council.

He said the equipment would cater to the health needs of the health centers, adding that the health care needs of the people of the Warri South Council area remain a top priority to his administration.

He urged the health workers to take care of the medical facilities and ensure that they are put to proper use for the benefit of the people.

Receiving the equipment, Dr. Oritsematosan Sagay, the Executive Secretary of Primary Health care Authority, Warri South, lauded the Chairman of Warri South Council area, Dr. Michael Tidi, for the multi-million naira equipment donated to the Primary Health Care Centres.

She said the equipment will improve the quality of healthcare delivery in the council.

Some of the medical equipment donated include Sanction Machine Manual, Examination Couch, Adult and infant Hospital Beds and mattresses, and Kidney DNH (small and big).

Others are Stethoscope (fetal), Stretcher or trolley, Sphygmomanometer, Cuscow vactual speculum, Dissecting forceps, Adult and infant weighing machines, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…





“Restructured Or Repainted,” New Naira Notes Will Replace Old Ones, Emefiele Insists

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has insisted that it does not matter how Nigerians describe the newly redesigned naira notes…

8 Signs You Need Glasses

The eye is the light of the body, when the eye goes bad the whole body is thrown into utter darkness. The question of who needs glasses is one that has been on for a long time…