Warri LGAs: INEC concludes, presents ward delineations to stakeholders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded the fresh delineation of wards in the three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Warri, Delta State.

INEC also unveiled a revised political structure that reflects the ethnic composition of the region.

The newly-defined ward allocations were presented by INEC officials to representatives of the Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Urhobo nationalities.

The breakdown across the LGAs, as gathered, are;

Warri North LGA now comprises 18 wards, with the Ijaw people holding 10 wards and the Itsekiri holding 8.

Warri South-West LGA consists of 19 wards, with the Ijaw dominating 14 wards, while the Itsekiri hold 5.

Warri South LGA features 20 wards distributed among the three major ethnic groups: Ijaw (3), Itsekiri (8), and Urhobo (9).

The presentation of the delineation report was led by the Delta State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Asaba.

The meeting was in line with the implementation of the Supreme Court-ordered delineation of the Warri Federal Constituency.

Receiving the report on behalf of the respective ethnic nationalities were Chief Victor Okumagba (Urhobo), Dr Andrew Igban (Itsekiri), and Dr Joe Bisina (Ijaw).

Speaking at the meeting, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated that this was the fifth engagement with stakeholders since the Supreme Court judgement of 2nd December 2022, which mandated the Commission to carry out the delineation of wards and polling units in the three LGAs that make up the federal constituency.

Represented by INEC’s National Commissioner overseeing Cross River, Delta, and Edo States, Professor Rhoda Gumus, Yakubu noted that the stakeholders’ presence was a testament to their commitment to democratic principles and their trust in INEC as an impartial institution.

“We recall that in our last engagement meeting on 8th July 2024 in Warri Federal Constituency, we concluded all discussions with stakeholders and promised to commence fieldwork in the aforementioned constituency. The Commission carried out the exercise between 10th and 27th July 2024.

“On the other hand, the entire people of Warri Federal Constituency played their role as committed citizens,” the INEC Chairman stated.

He also expressed appreciation “to the Governor of Delta State who provided the enabling environment for this exercise.”

In his own remarks, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, described the event as significant “because it speaks to the determination, resilience, and unity of purpose of all concerned to move beyond the Supreme Court judgement delivered on 2nd December 2022 to where we are today.

“The Report of the Fieldwork is a critical cornerstone towards the implementation of the Supreme Court-ordered delineation of wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State.”

He further explained, “Before we arrived at this point, a stakeholders’ meeting was first held at the INEC Delta State Office Conference Hall in Asaba on 15th February 2023, followed by an expanded stakeholders’ meeting held in Asaba on 21st March 2024.

“The third stakeholders’ meeting took place in Warri, headquarters of Warri Federal Constituency, on 8th July 2024, before the Commission deployed its personnel and materials to commence the fieldwork exercise from 10th to 27th July 2024.”

He concluded by commending the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, “for providing leadership at every phase of engagement to date”, and also praised Prof. Rhoda Gumus, the National Commissioner supervising Cross River, Delta and Edo States, “for displaying incredible wisdom in steering the proceedings on ground.”