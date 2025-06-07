Warri gears up for Delta Peace Infotainment Concert on June 19

WARRI, the commercial heartbeat of Delta State, is set to come alive on June 19 as the city plays host to the much-anticipated Delta Peace Infotainment Concert—a timely intervention aimed at calming the rising tensions and fostering unity across troubled communities in the state.

At the forefront of this powerful initiative is Afrobeat star, Harrysong, who doubles as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

With both his influence in the music industry and his role in government, Harrysong is leveraging his platform to address the emotional and psychological wounds caused by recent communal clashes.

The concert comes on the heels of growing unrest and communal disputes that have disrupted peace in parts of Delta State. For many, the situation has created fear, uncertainty, and division—especially among the youth who often bear the brunt of these conflicts.

According to Harrysong, the concert is not just another show, but a strategic peace effort meant to support Governor Oborevwori’s peace-building agenda. “Music has the power to bring people together when words fail. This concert is our call for unity, our appeal for peace,” he said in a statement ahead of the event.

Backed by Henric Empire Gardens, the Delta Peace Infotainment Concert is designed to provide a platform for healing, dialogue, and entertainment. It will bring together artists, cultural figures, and influencers from across the state to amplify the message that peace is possible—even in the most fractured communities.

Organisers say the event will create a safe space for young people to connect beyond ethnic and community lines, using shared experiences, music, and storytelling to spark a new narrative for Delta. “We want to change the energy. Instead of fear, we want music. Instead of division, we want unity,” Harrysong added.

The concert also aims to challenge the dangerous narratives being spread in the wake of the crisis. With tensions running high, events like this serve as a reminder that dialogue and cultural understanding remain the most powerful tools for rebuilding trust.

“Peace isn’t something you just declare—it’s something you work for,” Harrysong said. “This concert is part of that work. We’re using what we know best—entertainment—to promote healing and encourage a different way of thinking.”

Beyond the music, the concert will feature spoken-word performances, peace messages from community leaders, and cultural showcases that reflect the diversity and richness of Delta’s heritage.

Security agencies and local authorities are also collaborating with organizers to ensure the safety of attendees, with special attention being paid to creating a peaceful environment that aligns with the goals of the event.

For Warri residents and Delta indigenes, the June 19 concert represents more than just an evening of fun—it’s a symbol of hope, a bridge between divided communities, and a bold reminder that the future belongs to those who choose peace over conflict.

