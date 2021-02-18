Warri fire: Succour comes way of Octogenarian, 2 others

Succour has come the way of the octogenarian, Madam Esther Okelezo, who suffered a first degree burn in an inferno that destroyed properties worth a fortune at Ale, off Market Road in Warri, Delta State last Saturday.

The succour came from the leadership of the Warri South Local Government Area led by the Director of Personnel Management, (DPM), Dr. (Mrs) Minnie Igbrude on Thursday during another visit to the victims at the scene of the fire and Word of Life Bible Church Clinic in Warri.

The Warri South council boss and wife of former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, presented an undisclosed sum of money to Madam Okelezo, with further assurances that once she is discharged from the clinic, the council would chart a wayforward for her as regards her means of livelihood.

Two other nine victims of the fire outbreak, Mrs. Ese Gloria and Mrs. Mirabel Goodluck, both nursing mothers, were also given five months house rent to to start life afresh courtesy of the local government.

Dr. (Mrs) Igbrude, who made the donation in company of the Council’s Assistant Director of Administration, Mr. Geoffrey Anamali, stated that the two women would be engaged as casual workers as sweepers at the council secretariat.

Dr. Igbrude also, on behalf of the local government, donated N5,000 to one Madam Eyewu Tuedeneye, for the repair of her tap heads damaged when sympathizers tried in vain to put out the inferno.

The inferno, which occurred last Saturday February 13, it will be recalled, completely razed down a church building and nine residential houses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…way of Octogenarian way of Octogenarian

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..way of Octogenarian way of Octogenarian

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE