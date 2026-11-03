Warri delineation: Lawyer seeks probe, warns against violence

Lawyer and politician, Chief Robinson Ariyo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to investigate the Warri delineation exercise amid allegations of financial inducement, procedural irregularities and possible security compromises.

Ariyo, in a statement, called on the President to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation to provide an independent legal opinion on the exercise and ask the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish its delineation report, maps, methodology and supporting data.

He also urged relevant agencies to preserve documents relating to the exercise and investigate credible allegations of suspicious financial transactions and possible misconduct involving political actors, public officers and security personnel.

Ariyo further called for an independent audit of private surveillance contracts connected to oil and gas infrastructure in the Niger Delta, including an examination of contract awards, financial disbursements and possible diversion of public funds.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit to investigate any credible evidence of financial wrongdoing within their respective mandates.

The lawyer also appealed for impartial security measures in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South-West local government areas to protect residents and prevent violence, regardless of ethnic affiliation.

He called for an inclusive dialogue involving traditional rulers, community representatives, political stakeholders and legal practitioners from the Itsekiri, Ijaw and Urhobo communities, saying the engagement should allow all sides to present their concerns and supporting evidence.

Ariyo cited Sections 112 to 115 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and questioned whether INEC could implement changes to existing State Constituency boundaries without the required National Assembly approval and before the current tenure of the relevant State House of Assembly expires.

He urged the Federal Government to ensure that the controversy was resolved through constitutional processes, transparency, and dialogue to prevent further tension and protect democratic institutions.