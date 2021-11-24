Warri community expresses concerns over abandoned NDDC road project

EDJEBA community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has expressed worries over an abandoned road project in the community.

The road project, it was gathered, was being executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), but had been allegedly abandoned.

The Oghwuvwie of the community, Chief Richard Okoro, at a press conference held in Edjeba, recently alleged that the link road between Peter Kings to Hill Top area project in the community was awarded, but abandoned by the commission.

Okoro stated that the community executive had made several appeals to the NDDC for the completion of the project, but to no avail.

“We use this opportunity to, again, appeal to NDDC to return to site in order to avoid crisis.

“We are peace-loving people, but NDDC should not take us for a ride,” Chief Okoro warned.

He also appealed to Delta State government to complete the Shell Gate to Delta State Government House, Annex project.

Okoro stated that some engineers were seen taken measurements of the road at the DBS end recently, adding: “Since then, nothing has been done on the project.”

He further noted that the road was a major link between College of Education to Warri and NPA – Effurun highway.

Okoro, therefore, appealed to the state government to complete the said project.

The Secretary-General of the community, Deacon Ibusa Kevwe and the spokesman of the community, Comrade Gabriel Emiforniye, were at the press conference.

The management of NDDC could not be reached to comment on the alleged abandoned project.