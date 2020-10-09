Warner Media launches Magic Makers to give children 60 reasons to celebrate

Warner Media Entertainment Networks has launched Boomerang’s ‘Magic Makers’ platform in a bid to give children 60 reasons to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day. Speaking at the launch recently held via Zoom in Lagos, the Senior Director of Brands and Digital, Warner Media, Adrien Fallu said that children would be provided with a voice, showcasing their stories and and also share creative ideas.

Adrien also stated that the ‘Magic Makers’ initiative is all about inspiring creativity to make those magical moments shine just a little brighter.

“The series, which kicked off on Mother’s Day, followed by Father’s Day, allows little ones to show off their wildest, craziest, and imaginative ideas to the Boomerang community.

“Boomerang’s Magic Makers website will give children 60 reasons to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day through a video series.

“It will provide children with a voice, showcasing their stories, and giving them a platform to share cool, creative ideas to mark the day. From specially designed crafts, to yummy recipes, DIY stop-motion tutorials, quizzes to interactive activities and games to encourage creative thinking.

“The website will keep kids entertained with refreshed, fun, new stuff to discover until the end of October” Adrien said.

Meanwhile, he noted that Magic Makers would be aired across the whole continent, offering video testimonials from local Nigerian kids on how they celebrate Independence Day with their family, and how their friends, across Africa, can make their celebrations a little more special too.