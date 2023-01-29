Warji LGA residents laud Bauchi Governor on liberating communities

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has been commended for paying due attention to rural development since he was inaugurated in 2019 thereby opening up the various communities across the state.

The commendation was made by the people of Warji LGA of the state who unanimously testified to receiving required attention from the administration in terms of execution of physical infrastructure across the area.

Some of the Capital Projects executed in less than four years of the administration included the multi-million Naira road Construction from Katanga, headquarters of the local government linking Gwaram and other communities in Jigawa State as well as the construction of another road from Warji to Dagu Community which comprised bridges and culverts.

Before the projects, communities living around the area were facing transportation challenges especially during rainy season.

Other laudable projects executed in Warji LGA are construction of new General Hospital, Blocks of Classrooms, Healthcare Centers as well as construction of new palace of the District Head of Warji, Alhaji Alhassan Sama’ila Boyi.

Speaking for the people of the area and expressing happiness over the various intervention in the area, the District Head of Warji, Alhaji Alhassan Sama’ila Boyi said that the projects have boosted commercial activities and impacted positively on their lives.

He also commended the Governor for employing indigenes of the local government in key positions of his administration.

Later while addressing a mammoth crowd at Warji Township Stadium, Governor Bala Mohammed also promised to construct the road linking the area to Ningi Local Government which would further improve socio-economic activities.

He, therefore, urged electorates in the area to support his re-election bid and vote for all PDP candidates including it’s Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the forthcoming General Elections.

The Governor also inspected some of the projects during his campaign visit in the local government.