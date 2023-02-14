By: Biola Azeez – Ilorin.

The Kwara state secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Mustapha Salman Isowo, has been suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the party in the Alanamu Central Ward, Ilorin West local government area of the state.

In a letter to the state chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, signed by the chairman and secretary of the Alanamu Central Ward executive, Alhaji Muyideen Ikolaba and Rafiu Onigbegi, respectively, the state secretary was accused of anti-party activities, factionalism and arrogance after its meeting on Sunday.

The Ward executive, who implored the state APC chairman to treat the letter with all the attention it deserved, said, “we can no longer tolerate the unruly behaviour, arrogance, and anti-party activities of Alhaji Mustapha Salman Isowo in our Ward”.

“Your Honour may please be informed that since the constitution of the new executive of our great party at Ward Levels, the above-named person has constituted himself as a clog in the wheel of progress of the party in the Alanamu Central Ward.

“Sir, the state secretary has refused to recognize the legally elected party executives in the Alanamu Central Ward; instead, he created a parallel executive to disrupt the smooth activities of the party and organized factional meetings outside the party secretariat at Isale Aluko. This has created enmity and disunity among members of the same political family.

“The now suspended state secretary of the party formed the habit of using his position to divert the monthly allowance meant for the Ward and other palliative items from His Excellency, the Executive Governor and other party candidates without recourse to the elected ward chairman and other Exco members.

“For instance, the state secretary, in collaboration with his cohorts, mischievously compiled and submitted names of 25 persons per polling unit of the ward for KWASSIP empowerment singlehandedly in an autocratic manner.

“Again, sir, the state secretary has continually incited his stooges against the elected ward chairman and other Exco members, when confronted on these disruptive activities, his response has always been that he is acting the scripts and directives of H. E, the state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“Sir, you may please recall that the concerned stakeholders in Alanamu had visited your office to lay a complaint over these issues but he remained adamant and same step was taken by equally sending emissary to the Ilorin West Local Government Chairman and the APC advisory council headed by Alhaji Mayaki, on the high handedness of Alhaji Mustapha Salman Isowo, all to no avail.

“To complicate issues, he intimidated the Ilorin West Local Government APC chairman, Alhaji Sulaiman Tejidini, by directing him to sideline our dully elected ward Chairman from all political activities.





“It is important to emphasize and pledge the unflinching loyalty of Alanamu Central Ward to APC under your able leadership as the state chairman and our dedication and commitment to the re-election bid of our performing Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq and all our party candidates”.

“In his response to his reported suspension, the APC state secretary, Alhaji Isowo, who confirmed the development, said that allegations are common in politics.

“False allegations are not uncommon in politics. I will not be distracted by baby politics. The party is focused on winning in the forthcoming elections”, he said.

Also speaking, the state party chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, described the development as a family issue which, he said, would be surmounted.

“There is nothing like that. It’s just an attempt by some people to embarrass him (Isowo). I have been discussing with them on the issue. It is a family feud and they should have allowed it to (rest). The leaders of the ward have been called and they are mending fences. There will always be squabbles among families. It’s left for that family to settle and where they will allow columnists is when it gets escalated. There is nothing like that,” Fagbemi said.

