‘War will be met with war,’ Iranian leader sends another warning to US

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a stern warning to the United States, cautioning against any military action in support of Israel.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Khamenei said a US attack on Iran “without a doubt will cause irreparable damage.”

“Intelligent people who know Iran and the nation and history of Iran will never speak to this nation in threatening language because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered,” he wrote.

Speaking further through Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Khamenei declared: “War will be met with war, bombing with bombing, and strike with strike. Iran will not submit to any demands or dictates.”

In a recent development, This is coming shortly after Tribune Online reports that the United States President, Donald Trump, has issued a threat to Iran for ‘unconditional surrender,’ saying the U.S. is aware of where the Supreme Leader is hiding but not interested in taking him out ‘for now.’

Tribune Online also reports that Khamenei, in a series of messages on Tuesday night, posted a disturbing image that showed balls of fire raining down upon an ancient city as a sword-wielding man enters the gate.

Writing in Farsi, referring to Ali, whom Shia Muslims consider the first Imam and the rightful successor to the Prophet Mohammed, Khamenei wrote, ‘In the name of the noble Haidar, the battle begins.’

In a separate message he also shared, Iran’s Leader wrote in English, threatening Israel that his country will show ‘no mercy’.

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime.

“We will show the Zionists no mercy,” he wrote.