War has displaced 122 million people in 2025 — UN

The number of people displaced by war and persecution has surged past 122 million in 2025, according to a new report by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The increase is fueled by unresolved conflicts in Sudan, Ukraine, and Myanmar.

This rise occurred despite the return of nearly 2 million Syrians after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“We are living in a time of intense volatility in international relations, with modern warfare creating a fragile, harrowing landscape marked by acute human suffering,” said UNHCR Chief Filippo Grandi.

By the end of April 2025, there were over 2 million more displaced people than the previous year.

UNHCR attributes the continued growth to the global failure to stop protracted fighting.

At the same time, funding to support displaced populations has dropped to 2015 levels — a period when the refugee population was roughly half of what it is today.

UNHCR described these cuts as “brutal and ongoing,” warning that the situation is becoming untenable and exposing refugees to growing risks.

Women refugees are at greater risk of rape, and children are increasingly vulnerable to trafficking, the agency noted.

Aid organizations say a lack of political will to broker peace is prolonging crises and overwhelming humanitarian resources.

While UNHCR has not detailed which countries have reduced contributions, the U.S. — historically its largest donor — has made sharp cuts under President Donald Trump.

The UK and some European nations have also shifted focus from aid to defense spending.

Grandi previously warned that the funding decline puts “millions of lives” at risk.

(Reuters)