WAPTV crowned ‘Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade’

NIGERIA’s foremost family entertainment channel, wapTV, has been honoured with the “Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade” award at the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards, which was held on September 26th, at the Balmoral Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The glamorous event brought together top representatives of reputable corporate brands, advertising agencies, government MDAs, and media houses, all recognized for their exceptional contributions to their respective industries.

Launched in 2012, wapTV made history as the first Nigerian television channel to feature On-Air Personalities (OAPs) speaking in Pidgin English, ensuring inclusivity and entertainment for Nigerians from all walks of life. The channel’s diverse, entertainment-packed programming features Nigerian movies (in English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), TV dramas, reality shows, comedy skits, music videos, events, celebrity interviews, cooking shows, sports, talk shows, entertainment news, fitness programs, and much more, offering something for everyone.

Expressing his gratitude, the Managing Director of wapTV, Mr. Wole Adenuga, said:

“We are thankful to Marketing Edge for this honour, and as a proudly Nigerian TV network, we promise to continue making our country and fellow Nigerians proud. We equally appreciate the 40 million regular viewers who watch wapTV daily on satellite TV, as well as our 840,000 dedicated YouTube subscribers on waptvchannel, which garners over 5 million views every month.”