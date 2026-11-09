WAPP project hits 75% completion, to strengthen regional electricity interconnection

The 8th joint supervision mission of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) financing partners which recently concluded in Abuja, has said that the North Core 330kV Interconnection Project linking Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Togo has hit 75 percent overall completion.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman, WAPP Executive Board who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulaziz, an engineer, called for sustained cooperation, timely decision-making and continued commitment from every stakeholder.

Represented by the General Manager, Programme Coordinator, TCN, Aminu Tahir, the WAPP chief said the progress recorded so far showed years of dedicated effort by engineers, technicians, project personnel, participating governments and development partners.

According to him, the main target is to complete the outstanding construction works, ensure that investment translates into reliable electricity infrastructure capable of supporting regional power exchanges as well as strengthening the electricity systems of participating countries.

The Secretary General of the Pool, Abdoulaye Dia, who was also represented by the Director of Planning, Investment Programming and Environmental Safeguards (PIPES), Kodjo Afidegnon, emphasised the strategic importance of the project for regional electricity integration.

Dia said the initiative, which was launched in 2019, was designed to strengthen electricity supply security, facilitate cross-border electricity exchanges and support the development of the regional electricity market citing insecurity along parts of the project corridor, flooding, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, difficult political circumstances and border closures as some of the challenges that affected implementation while adding that increased costs and the suspension of construction activities in some locations to protect project personnel also contributed to delays.

The project, when completed, is expected to strengthen regional electricity interconnection, facilitate cross-border power trade and enhance cooperation among participating countries and also promote a more integrated and reliable West African electricity market.

The participants, during the meeting, reviewed and discussed progress, examined outstanding implementation challenges and explored measures to accelerate completion of the remaining works.