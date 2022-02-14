Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody ― NDLEA

Few hours after the suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), at the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari was declared wanted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over his involvement in a 25 kilograms Cocaine deal, the Nigerian Police Force has handed him over to the anti-narcotic agency.

The Head of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA said, five of the wanted suspects namely: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into the National Headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja at about 5 pm on Monday to formally hand them over for interrogation and further investigation.

He assured that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of an investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.

Earlier in the day, the Agency declared DCP Abba Kyari wanted over his alleged involvement in an illicit drug deal.

Babafemi told a press conference that DCP Kyari was declared wanted for refusing to honour the Agency’s invitation to offer an explanation on his involvement in the illicit drug deal.

The NDLEA spokesman said the Agency believes strongly that DCP Kyari is a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline, and he needs to answer questions that crop up in an ongoing drug case in which he is the principal actor and that his failure to cooperate forced the Agency to declare him wanted.

