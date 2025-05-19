Want open-ended answers? Smart questions to ask your child after school

After a long school day, many parents ask, “How was school?” and often get the same dry answer: “Fine” or “Good.” If you want better communication with your child and really know what’s happening in their life, it’s time to change the way you ask. Asking open-ended, thoughtful questions helps your child feel heard and supported. These conversations also help parents spot emotional or academic challenges early. So, instead of just asking “How was your day?”, here are the best questions to ask your child after school every day that spark real conversations.

1. What was the best part of your day?

This simple question helps your child reflect on positive moments. Whether it’s a fun lesson, a new friend, or something that made them laugh, it shows them you care about their happiness.

2. Did anything make you feel confused or upset today?

This is a gentle way to let them talk about challenges without pressure. It gives them space to share frustrations or feelings they may be bottling up.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons your children are not close to you

3. What did you learn that was new or exciting?

Kids are always learning something new, and this question helps them think about the value of their school day. It also shows you care about their progress.

4. Who did you play or talk with today?

Friendship is a huge part of a child’s school experience. This question helps you keep up with their social life and understand how they’re relating with others.

5. What made you smile or laugh today?

This question helps them remember joyful moments in their day and can even lead to funny stories that bring them closer together.

6. Was there anything you found really hard or boring?

Not every day is exciting, and that’s okay. But asking this lets your child share things they’re struggling with so you can support or encourage them.

7. What would you like to do differently tomorrow?

This is a great way to help your child build self-awareness and think ahead. It also encourages them to take responsibility for their actions or choices.

You don’t need to be a parenting expert to start better conversations. Just being present and asking the right questions can change everything. Start today, and make it a daily habit.