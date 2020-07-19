Wande Coal features in Masked Dj Val’s new song

Fast-rising Nigerian disc jockey, Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Kingsley Dumnoi, who is professionally known as Dj Val Exclusive has dropped his first official single ‘Owonikoko’ on which he featured Wande Coal and Dmain.
This song was produced by Dmain, mixed and mastered by Maxxie Beats. With the accompaniment of the sound of acoustic guitars, Dmain seemed to have added a distinct feel to the song.
During an interaction with R, Dj Val Exclusive disclosed that his mask was not about hiding his Identity but it’s his altar ego and that altar ego was the inspiration behind the new tune.
The introduction of saxophone in the new single, according to him, would remind the world of the true African vibe.
He further added that bringing in Wande Coal, and Dmain was to further cement the Afrobeats feel of the song.
Kingsley Dumnoi is also the CEO of Golden Crown Entertainment which is a Recording company based in Cape Town and he is currently working on moving the record label to Nigeria.
