Again, Wande Coal has proven to be one of Africa’s most energetic performers to date as he shunned out hits from his old and new album at the recent Trace Live held in Lagos.

WC as he is fondly called was hosted by Trace Live, Lagos’ largest live show series in partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters to bring music lovers an unforgettable live music experience.

Wande Performed alongside a ten-man band shunning out evergreen songs from his debut album Mushin2Mohits which was released years back as well as songs from the Mohits All Stars album and most recently, Legend or No Legend.

Songs including his breakout single, Ololufe, Who Born The Maga, You Bad, Pere

Bumper to Bumper, Rotate, Baby Hello, Come My Way and many more were performed to the audience who filled Terra Kulture to the brim.

‘Trace Live with Wande Coal’ was well-graced by notable industry stakeholders and media personalities.

Wande however took a shot break during the performance to thank everyone who came out to support him.

“I’m overwhelmed, there’s a lot of love and I love you guys so much too,” he said.

“I had to come into the industry with a difference and that’s what I think I was able to do.”

Launched in 2003 and originating from an iconic magazine, Trace has grown into an Afro Urban cultural entertainment force with 300 million fans and a mission to empower and uplift young people globally. Trace media, digital, entertainment, and education platforms are available in 162 countries and are segment leaders in Africa, Brazil, France, the UK, the Caribbean, and the Indian Ocean.