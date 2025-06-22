Wamakko denies 2027 VP ambition, blasts Kebbe LG chairman, media report

Former Governor of Sokoto State and serving Senator, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sarkin Yamman Sokoto, has firmly disassociated himself from a report linking him to a purported 2027 vice-presidential ambition.

In a strongly worded statement issued by his spokesperson, Abdallah Shehu el-Kurebe, Senator Wamakko described the claim, credited to Kebbe Local Government Chairman, Abdullahi Yerima, and published by New Telegraph, as “false, unauthorised, and politically mischievous.”

The New Telegraph report, titled “2027 Aspirations: Northern Leaders Urged to Support Wamakko”, had quoted Yerima as canvassing support for Wamakko’s alleged vice-presidential bid. But Wamakko, in his response, categorically denied ever expressing such interest.

“We wish to state unequivocally that Senator Wamakko has never, publicly or privately, expressed interest in contesting for the position of Vice President in the 2027 general elections, or in any political arrangement of that nature.

Any insinuation or claim to that effect is false, baseless, and highly irresponsible.”

The Senator condemned Yerima’s statement as not only unauthorised but a calculated attempt to mislead the public and draw him into what he called “needless and unfounded political speculation.”

He demanded an immediate retraction and unreserved apology from the Kebbe Chairman, warning against any further actions capable of damaging his reputation or misrepresenting his political position.

“Let it be on record that Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko remains focused on serving the people of Sokoto State and the nation at large through responsible leadership and political maturity.

He will not be distracted by opportunistic narratives concocted for selfish motives,” the statement added.

Senator Wamakko also berated New Telegraph for publishing the report without verifying its authenticity, urging media organisations to uphold professional ethics and avoid disseminating misleading political claims.

