Wamakko commiserates with victims of Sokoto central market fire

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has commiserated with the victims of the Sokoto Central Market over the fire disaster that engulfed the market on Tuesday.

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Sokoto State, said that he was saddened with the unfortunate disaster that had destroyed assorted property believed to be worth millions of naira.

A press statement sign by his special assistant on media and publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, said the former governor extended his sincerest commiseration to the victims, as well as the entire people of the state.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District prayed the Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of the incident.

He also prayed the Almighty Allah to replenish the huge losses caused by the inferno, even as he expressed happiness that, there was no loss of any life.

Bashir further said Wamakko was away to Abuja for some official engagements as at the time the fire incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the State APC Caretaker Executives, led by Alhaji Isa Sadiq Achida, have expressed rude shock with the devastating blaze.

Achida is expected to visit the market tomorrow to commiserate with the victims of the inferno on behalf of Senator Wamakko before he comes back to Sokoto.

