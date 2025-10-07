Wamakko accuses Sokoto PDP of recycling old videos on Gov Aliyu’s achievements

Former Governor of Sokoto State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in a “mischievous campaign of deceit” aimed at misleading the public and discrediting the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Wamakko made the accusation in a statement issued in Sokoto by his Special Assistant on Media, Bashar Abubakar, where he alleged that the opposition party had resorted to recycling “outdated propaganda materials” in an attempt to create a false impression of past performance.

According to the statement, the PDP’s recent circulation of old video clips and reports from more than eight years ago was part of a desperate effort to “hoodwink unsuspecting citizens” and undermine the progress recorded by the present administration.

“The PDP has been parading old and irrelevant videos as new evidence of achievements, in a futile attempt to tarnish the image of Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the APC leadership in Sokoto State,” Wamakko said.

He described the move as “a calculated attempt by a party that has lost relevance and direction,” insisting that the people of Sokoto are witnessing tangible progress under Governor Aliyu’s leadership across infrastructure, education, health, and rural development.

Wamakko also faulted PDP claims that the previous administration under Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had completed major projects initiated during his tenure, citing examples such as the Asari Water Scheme, Kalambaina and Gidan Salanke housing estates, and several educational institutions.

He explained that the Asari Water Scheme, which was designed by his administration to boost water supply to Sokoto metropolis, was abandoned by the succeeding PDP government, leaving only one out of 40 wells functional by the time Tambuwal left office.

“Even the water schemes at Runjin Sambo and Gagi were left in poor condition, with only a few wells operational,” Wamakko noted. “These facts expose the falsehoods being peddled in the recycled videos.”

The former governor further dismissed PDP claims regarding the completion of the Wurno College of Agriculture, School of Nursing in Tambuwal, and the College of Legal Studies in Wamakko, describing them as “blatant distortions of history.”

He also clarified that the three boarding schools at Shagari, Maruda, and Illela were fully completed by his administration, while a proposed expansion at Sanyinna was never approved by the Tambuwal government.

“In contrast, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has now awarded the renovation and extension of the Sanyinnawal boarding school, and the AGILE programme is complementing these efforts with new projects,” Wamakko stated.

He therefore urged the people of Sokoto to remain vigilant and not to be deceived by “cheap blackmail and recycled lies,” reaffirming the APC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and service delivery under the current administration.

When contacted, the spokesman of the PDP, Hassan Sayinnawal, said his party is studying the allegations and will respond to the allegations at the appropriate time.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE