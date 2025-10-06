Walton Goggins, Busy Philipps lead tributes to Kimberly Hébert Gregory

American actress, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, has passed away at the age of 52.

The death of the actress, who began her career in theatre before achieving her breakthrough role as Dr. Belinda Brown in the HBO comedy series Vice Principals, was confirmed by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory. He shared the news in an Instagram post, describing her as someone who “lit up every room” and “carried both fire and grace.”

Gregory wrote, “You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share.” He called her “so much more than” his ex-wife, reflecting on a bond that “no storm could break.”

His message continued, “Thank you, Kimberly, for every chapter we shared. Your story was never defined by the battle, but by the beauty you carried through it.”

Friends and colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes remembering the late actor’s warmth, humour, and professionalism.

Vice Principals co-star Walton Goggins said: “We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honour… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals.” Goggins described her as a “professional’s professional” who made him laugh “like no other.”

Busy Philipps, who also appeared on Vice Principals, wrote: “Oh my god I’m devastated to hear this. She was a light and a force. She will be missed.” Yvette Nicole Brown said: “I don’t understand this. I’m so sorry for you and your son’s loss @chestergregory. And OUR loss as a community.”

Leslie Odom Jr added: “What a light she shared. I am so sorry to hear,” while Jason Ritter said: “I am so sorry… absolutely heartbreaking. She was so brilliant and so kind, she will be so so missed by all of us lucky enough to know her.”

Born in Houston, Texas, in December 1972, Gregory discovered her passion for acting early, attending Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts before earning her MFA from DePaul University’s Theatre School.

She began her stage career in the 1990s with the Chicago Theatre Company and later earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role in Lynn Nottage’s play By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.

Her film credits include Spike Lee’s Red Hook Summer (2012), Five Feet Apart (2019), and John Henry (2020). On television, she appeared in The Chi, Better Call Saul, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Two and a Half Men. She also lent her voice to Craig of the Creek, Jessica’s Big Little World, and No Activity.

Gregory is survived by her son.

(Independent)

