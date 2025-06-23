Walson-Jack urges state govts to address skill gaps in civil service

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has urged state governments to address the challenge of skill gaps in their civil services for enhanced service delivery, saying the country needs 21st century workforce to succeed.

Walson-Jack gave the charge on Monday, during the opening of a study tour for State Heads of Service, at her office in Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week.

According to her, Civil Servants in most states of the Federation do not have the requisite 21st century skills to drive development in their states, calling on the State Heads of Service to explore how digital tools and data-driven systems can reshape their operations for greater impact.

She further urged the State Heads of Service carry out skills-gap analysis to identify the skills which are needed so as to match them during recruitment or training programmes.

While highlighting the critical role of permanent secretaries, Walson-Jack urged State Heads of Service to prioritise merit in their appointment across state civil services.

She described permanent secretaries as the foot soldiers of public administration, warning that failure to appoint them based on merit would amount to tearing down “your own house”.

According to her, the role of Permanent Secretaries in shaping and driving reforms makes their selection a matter of critical national importance.

She commended states already taking the issue seriously and encouraged others to follow suit to strengthen the effectiveness of their respective civil services.

Speaking on the objectives of the study tour, she explained that it was designed to foster learning, collaboration, and innovation among the participants.

“Our focus is to deepen our understanding of strategic planning, service delivery, and human capital management. We must also embrace digital tools and data-driven systems to reshape public administration and amplify its impact,” she said.

The tour, which will take participants through key federal ministries and institutions in Abuja, also seeks to strengthen the partnership between the federal and state civil services.

Walson-Jack noted that the tour aligns with the concluding phase of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2021–2025), themed, “Final Sprint: Delivering Results.”

She said the Nigerian public is eager to see tangible progress in service delivery, efficiency, and digital transformation, and expressed confidence that civil servants at all levels would rise to the challenge.

She expressed unwavering commitment of her office to support state civil services while promising continued assistance in the areas of policy direction, training, innovation, and technical collaboration.

“While we celebrate the progress we have made, we must remain mindful of the work that still lies ahead.

“Today’s gathering is not just a moment of reflection, but a renewed call to action, an opportunity to reaffirm our shared vision and drive forward the next vital phase of transformation with clarity, purpose, and resolve. We are here not to compete but to complete.

“Many of you will recall our transformative study tour to Singapore earlier this year. That experience was nothing short of inspiring. It revealed what is possible when a disciplined, digitally driven, citizen-focused Civil Service is placed at the heart of national development.

“Today’s study tour to key ministries and institutions in Abuja is a continuation of that journey, rooted in learning, collaboration, and innovation. And I assure you, it will not be our last,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office (SPSO), Dr. Deborah Odoh, in her welcome remark, said a strong civil service means hope for the country, saying the strength should not just be at the centre, but also in all the 36 states and the FCT.

She recalled that one of the things that Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack has prioritized upon her assumption of office was ensuring a strong collaboration between the federal and the state civil services.

Odoh noted that since then a number of events have taken place before now.

“But this week, we are starting off with this study tour and it’s been carefully curated and arranged so that we get maximum benefits,” she added.