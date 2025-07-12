Walson-Jack inaugurates committee on publication of Nigerian civil service history

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, has inaugurated the editorial committee for a landmark publication chronicling the history of the Nigerian civil service.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Eno Olotu, who made this known in a statement on Saturday, said the inauguration ceremony took place at the Conference Room of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Abuja.

She noted that the event marks a significant step in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to preserve institutional memory, promote administrative scholarship, and document the Nigerian civil service’s transformative journey over the decades.

In her remarks at the event, Walson-Jack described the forthcoming publication as a “legacy document and national asset,” designed to chronicle the evolution, reforms, and future aspirations of the Federal Civil Service.

She emphasised that beyond being a historical record, the book will serve as a vital policy resource, a guide for reform implementation, and a valuable reference for researchers and scholars in the field of public administration.

She further noted that the publication will deepen public understanding of the civil service’s pivotal role in national development and inspire a new generation of public servants.

The project, she affirmed, aligns with the objectives of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP 25), which seeks to institutionalise excellence, innovation, and continuous learning across the Service.

Walson-Jack reiterated that the civil service remains the stabilising force in Nigeria’s governance architecture, committed to adapting to emerging realities while upholding its apolitical and service-oriented mandate.

The editorial committee is tasked with reviewing the draft manuscript for historical accuracy, contextual relevance, and editorial excellence. Its terms of reference also include aligning the content with professional publishing standards, finalising the manuscript, proposing an appropriate title, and recommending enhancements where necessary.

Members of the Editorial Committee include: Dr. Habiba Lawal, a retired Permanent Secretary, to serve as chairman; Sir Olusegun Adekunle, Rtd. Permanent Secretary, member; Mr. Adesola Olusade, Rtd. Permanent Secretary, member; Amb. Mustapha Suleiman, Rtd. Permanent Secretary, member; and Dame Georgina Ehuriah-Arisa, Rtd. Permanent Secretary, member.

Other members are: Mr. Babatunde Aina, Rtd. Director; Barr. Emmanuel Omonuwa, Rtd. Director, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu (Professor of History); and Dr. Gideon Adogbo (Consultant to OHCSF).

In her response, the Committee Chairman, Dr. Habiba Lawal, OON, represented by Sir Olusegun Adekunle, OON, commended the Head of Service for her visionary leadership.

She noted that the Nigerian civil service has consistently served as a non-partisan and resilient institution, making significant contributions to Nigeria’s development from the pre-colonial era to the present.

“The forthcoming publication would feature exclusive contributions from all eleven living former heads of the civil service, offering a rich blend of historical insights, reform milestones, and forward-looking perspectives. It will trace the service’s evolution from its colonial roots to its present focus on innovation and digital transformation.

“Once published, this seminal work will serve as an indispensable resource for policymakers, researchers, students, and public servants, reinforcing the civil service’s role as the backbone of Nigeria’s governance and national development,” the statement added.

