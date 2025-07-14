Walson-Jack, Gov Mutfwang mourn ex-President Buhari

The Federal Civil Service, through the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, expressed profound condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the late President’s family, and the government and people of Katsina State.

In a statement signed by Mrs. Ene Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Head of Service, Walson-Jack described Buhari as a statesman whose legacy is firmly rooted in Nigeria’s history. She praised his leadership — both as Military Head of State (1984–1985) and as democratically elected President (2015–2023) — for being marked by discipline, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national service.

“His administration achieved notable milestones in public sector reform,” she noted, “particularly through the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2017–2020 (FCSSIP-20) and its successor, FCSSIP 2021–2025. These efforts enhanced transparency, strengthened the anti-corruption framework, expanded social investment programmes, and accelerated infrastructure renewal across the country.”

Walson-Jack further noted that Buhari’s impact on the Civil Service — including his drive for digitisation, efficiency, and accountability — continues to inspire ongoing administrative transformation. “As we honour his memory, we are comforted by the enduring influence of his ideals on our collective journey toward a more transparent, disciplined, and citizen-focused Civil Service,” she stated.

Similarly, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State described Buhari’s passing as a monumental loss not only to Nigeria but to the African continent and the global community.

In a condolence message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang reflected on the late President’s pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s diplomatic and democratic journey. He highlighted Buhari’s service to the nation during two key periods — first as a military ruler and later as a civilian president — describing him as a figure whose influence extended far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“The death of the former President at this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic journey has deprived the nation of his wealth of wisdom in pursuit of peace, unity, and stability,” Mutfwang said.

On behalf of his family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended condolences to the Buhari family, the government and people of Katsina State, President Tinubu, and the Council of Former Heads of State.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant the nation strength and comfort during this time of national mourning and inspire citizens to uphold the noble virtues that President Buhari embodied throughout his lifetime.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE