Walson-Jack charges Katsina federal workers to embrace EPIC reforms

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has charged federal workers to embrace reform, live the EPIC values—Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible, and Citizen-Centred—and continue serving Nigeria with honour and excellence.

She gave the charge during a visit to the Federal Secretariat in Katsina State as part of her recent trip to the state for a strategic retreat with Heads of Service from the 36 states and the FCT.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Mrs. Eno Olotu, Director of Information and Public Relations, noted that the visit was a significant move to engage directly with Federal Civil Servants and reinforce ongoing reform initiatives in the Service.

While addressing staff at the Secretariat, Mrs. Walson-Jack emphasized the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to building a modern, technology-driven, and citizen-focused Civil Service.

She urged federal workers to embrace reform, embody the EPIC values—Efficient, Productive, Incorruptible, and Citizen-Centred—and continue serving the nation with honour and excellence.

Commending the dedication and resilience of civil servants in Katsina, she described their efforts as the “quiet force powering Nigeria forward.”

She noted that the ongoing inspection of Federal Secretariat facilities nationwide is a key component of the Office’s broader reform agenda aimed at ensuring a professional and productive work environment.

A central theme of her message was the imperative of digital transformation and culture change.

She encouraged staff to fully utilise the newly launched digital tools, including the Service-Wise GPT, Online Compendium of Circulars, Federal Civil Service News Portal, and the Online Learning Academy—all designed to boost efficiency and improve service delivery.

The HCSF further urged workers to adopt the Civil Service Anthem and Culture Change Song as part of daily workplace routines, describing them as powerful symbols of shared values and national service identity.

Accompanying the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on the inspection were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Civil Service Matters, Mr. Alfred Abah, and the Director of Infrastructure Management Development, Arc. Joy Baderin.

In her opening remarks, Arc. Baderin commended the Head of Service for her visionary leadership and her commitment to assessing firsthand the condition of facilities and staff welfare across all Federal Secretariats nationwide.

Reacting to the visit, staff members expressed excitement and gratitude, noting that it marked the first time a Head of the Civil Service of the Federation had visited the Secretariat complex.

They applauded her for the unprecedented engagement, her digital transformation drive, and pledged continued support for the reform initiatives.

