Walmart, other grocery stores open on Fourth of July in the US

As Americans mark 249 years of independence with fireworks, barbecues, and time with family and friends, many businesses will be closed for the day.

The Fourth of July, which commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, is a federal holiday. That means government offices, banks, and some stores won’t be open, so it’s a good idea to check ahead before heading out.

This year, the holiday lands on a Friday.

Grocery Stores

Target and Walmart will be open during their usual local hours. Most Kroger-owned stores—including Fred Meyer, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Ralphs, and QFC—will also stay open, but hours may differ depending on the location.

Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Food Lion will operate as usual. Trader Joe’s will close early at 5 p.m., while ALDI stores will close at 4 p.m. Sam’s Club will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Costco, however, will be closed for the day.

Retail Stores

Most TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls stores will be open until 8 p.m. Nordstrom, JCPenney, and Macy’s are expected to run on regular hours. Dollar General and Dollar Tree will be open, but hours might vary by location.

Beauty Stores

If you need to pick up anything last minute, Sephora and Ulta Beauty will both be open.

As always, it’s best to check with local stores and restaurants before heading out, since hours can vary.

(CNN)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE