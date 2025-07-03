Wall’s: Why citizens are warned against eating two popular Scotch eggs

British shoppers are being urged not to eat two popular Wall’s Scotch Egg products after routine tests found traces of salmonella, prompting an urgent food recall.

The warning affects Wall’s The Classic Scotch Egg (113g) and Wall’s 2 Classic Scotch Eggs (226g) with a use-by date of 2 July 2025.

Sold in major supermarkets across the UK, these snacks have now been pulled from shelves.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert, advising customers to return the products for a full refund, even without a receipt.

Signs are being displayed in stores to inform the public of the risk.

Salmonella infection can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and fever.

Vulnerable groups—including children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems—are especially at risk of severe illness.

The manufacturer, The Compleat Food Group, apologised and said it is working with the FSA to remove potentially unsafe products.

The recall comes amid growing alarm over rising foodborne illnesses in the UK. Salmonella cases jumped by 17% last year, reaching their highest level in a decade. A surge in campylobacter, E. coli, and listeria infections has also triggered official investigations.

Earlier this year, 259 people were sickened by contaminated pre-packed salads, with 75 hospitalised. In another incident, three hospital patients died after eating desserts tainted with listeria.

The FSA stresses the importance of safe food practices—chilling, cleaning, cooking and avoiding cross-contamination—especially during summer when outdoor eating increases.

With more than 250 food recalls issued in the past year alone, citizens are being reminded to stay vigilant—even with trusted favourites like the Scotch egg.

