Walk as children of light (IV)

Those who accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour experience transformation from darkness to light. They are therefore expected to live distinctively, reflecting God’s goodness and exposing evil through righteous actions. This involves separating from worldly darkness, bearing the fruit of the Spirit, and actively choosing to do what is good, right, and true.

Christians are called to imitate God, reflecting His character in their daily lives, particularly in how they interact with others. In his epistle to the Ephesians, Paul instructed them to imitate God. All of us desire and anticipate the inheritance awaiting us when Jesus Christ returns. We want to be with our God forever. In Ephesians 5:5-21, Paul seizes on these desires and shows us practical ways we can stay on the right path. He taught that we should stay in the light, and we should have nothing to do with darkness.

A person’s lifestyle changes based on the people they are with. People who are living godly lives today would be different people if they had committed their lives to people who routinely and willfully disobey God. It is easy to say“nothing can move me”, but in truth, we can all be influenced if we expose ourselves unduly. Part of learning how to walk as a child of light is accepting that those we partner with matters. At one time we were in darkness, but now we are light, so we need to walk in that light. We simply cannot make best friends with the same people we used to be best friends with when we were in darkness. If we are attached at the hip with people of darkness, they will drag us with them into condemnation.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Do not be deceived: “Evil company corrupts good habits.”

Let us make a quick clarification. There is a difference between friendship with sinful people and showing mercy to weak, sinful people. Jesus ate with sinners because they were spiritually sick and He knew he could impact them with love and mercy. However, we have no record that He had a close friend or advisor who was a habitual sinner or scoffer. Also, He instructed the apostles to leave towns filled with stubborn people who refused to change. We have no business shunning sinners who are hungry for mercy, but we also have no business becoming intimate with people who always plan and do evil. It takes wisdom to see the difference. The Psalmist says,

Psalm 1:1 Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful;

We get into a problem when we walk in the sinners’ counsel, stand on their road, or sit in their seats. Consider your life today. Are you in any partnership with people who are dragging you into sin? For the sake of your eternity, run now! Do not be partners with them.

TO BE CONTINUED.

