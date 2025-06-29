Walk as children of light (III)

Christians are called out people of God. We are not meant to be like the rest of the world. We are also not meant to live like the rest of the world; and we cannot afford to live like them. We have been called out to be a peculiar people who live for a higher purpose. Christians are ambassadors of God’s kingdom here on earth, and God expects each Christian to live and act with this consciousness. Our Lord Jesus gave us this insight when He said, Matthew 5: 14 – 16 “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.

Paul, writing to the Ephesian Christians, added to this line of thought when he said,

Ephesians 5:6-8 Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience. Therefore, do not be partakers with them. For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light.

In other words, when a person follows Jesus, there is a “forsaking” that goes with it. We saw that displayed in the interactions of the Lord with those who became His disciples during His incarnation.

He called them out of their earthly occupations.

He called them out of their earthly ambitions.

He called them out of their sinful behaviours.

He even called some out of their families and friends.

He took away all that they loved and all that they desired as human beings who had blood running in their veins, and He said unto them:

Matthew 6:31-33 …do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For after all these things the Gentiles seek. For your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness…

This is where the Christian is radically different from every other person. Everyone else seeks something earthly, but the Lord has called Christians away from earthly pursuits. He asks us to seek the kingdom of God as our priority. No wonder Paul, while admonishing the Philippians to avoid sinful conduct, wrote:

Philippians 3:20 For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

So, the Lord wants us to exhibit the attributes or character of heavenly citizens. He wants us to pursue only heavenly treasures or accolades. He taught us that the material things that people pursue on earth are of no heavenly value; their value terminates at the point of death. They are useless once a person sheds this bodily garment.

TO BE CONTINUED.

READ ALSO: Walk as children of light (II)