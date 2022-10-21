Wale makes waves in Ibadan with live concert

The Wale Waves live concert experience may have come and gone but Ibadan music fans will not forget for a long time. This is because having defied the rains to come out to witness Wale Waves, Brymo, Gabriel Afolayan, Dre Sticks and many other musicians recently Manhattan Hall, Jericho, Ibadan, many who spoke to Friday Treat said it was time well worth it.

The concert showcased unique talents in the Nigerian music industry and was organised by multi talented recording artiste, song writer, band leader and singer, Wale Olakolu Jacob a.k.a Wale Waves. The event was his comeback event after a long hiatus.

He said, “It is basically about setting quality standards and trends in the Nigerian music industry”.

The event was packaged by Dublu Ve Entertainment as a comeback event for Wale Waves. The audience were entertained by live performances from Brymo, Gabriel Afolayan, Dre Sticks, Keanzo, MM Natural Sax, Mbrace, Wale Waves and many others.

According to the singer, his ‘Babalawo’ EP is in the works with five new songs and he has started rehearsals with his band so as to start dishing out live music to his fans.