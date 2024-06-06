The Presidency has debunked the report making the rounds that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has proposed N105,000 as the new minimum wage.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, while reacting to a report claiming that the Minister has submitted a report with N105,000 as a new minimum wage proposal, described the news as false.

“The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports on Thursday that the Minister of Finance, following the earlier directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presented a template with cost implications of a new minimum wage to President Tinubu

Recall that following a two-day strike by organised labour over a quest for an increase in the minimum wage, the President had ordered the government team in the tripartite committee to, within 48 hours, present the cost implications of an affordable, sustainable and realistic new minimum wage.

He gave the order at a meeting with the government negotiation team led by the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE