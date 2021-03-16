Wakili: Police call for evidence

The Oyo State police command has called on members of the public to come forward with evidence that will aid its ongoing investigation of the notorious Fulani, Iskilu Wakili.

In a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Gbenga Fadeyi, the police stressed that such pieces of evidence will go a long way in aiding the establishment of watertight evidence for the purpose of diligent prosecution of Wakili.

The police however assured of diligent investigation and prosecution, noting that the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had commenced a discreet investigation into the case of Wakili and the other two suspects.

The statement described as unfounded and baseless allegations that the police detained complainants who report any case against Fulani herdsmen and take money from them before granting them bail.

The statement read, “The Oyo State Police Command would like to inform the general public that sequel to the arrest of Iskilu Wakili and two (2) other persons and subsequent transfer to State Criminal Investigation Department, (CID), Iyaganku Ibadan, discreet investigation on the suspects has commenced.

“Consequent upon this, seasoned detectives have since commenced investigating Wakili and his suspected accomplices. The Command wishes to invite members of the public who have corroborating evidences against them to appear, this will go a long way in ensuring that water tight evidence is established for the purpose of diligent prosecution.

“The CP wishes to state that the Police command is more than ever willing to partner with members of the public in prompt response to complaints and intelligence gathered, hence, members of the public are enjoined not to relent in rendering prompt and accurate information void of any form of social coloration with the police as we collectively birth the peaceful Oyo State of our dreams.”