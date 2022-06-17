Wakanow partners Dana Airlines on real time bookings

Wakanow has collaborated with Dana Airlines to deliver a real-time inventory and uninterrupted flight schedules 24/7.

The partnership makes Wakanow the only official online travel agency with Dana Airlines Nigeria’s live Inventory bookable in real-time thus enabling the delivery of a seamless booking experience for customers.

In his speech at the commencement of the partnership, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, said, “Wakanow is expected to bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry as we begin this collaboration with Dana Airlines. With this partnership, we are poised to change the face of domestic travel for Nigerian travellers and other tourists from across the world. We would bring our topnotch expertise to bear so that this collaboration will be a case study across the aviation industry.”

“The aviation industry is undergoing changes that will delight travellers and will bring a boost to the quality of service provided to the travellers. With Wakanow, Nigerians will continue to have bespoke services and superior customer experience across all our touchpoints for Dana Airlines.”

In her words, the Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay said: “This integration with DANA Airlines will unlock an expanded domestic inventory selection for our customers making Wakanow the one-stop shop for domestic travel bookings in Nigeria. Our expertise in the travel industry will be brought to the fore in exceeding customers’ experience with Dana Airlines bookings. She noted: “Our workforce is ready to support Dana Airlines in surpassing customers’ expectations.”

Said the DCEO of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann: “Dana Air is a leading brand in the aviation industry and we are committed to partnerships that will be beneficial not just to the industry but to our teeming guests.

“Our collaboration with Wakanow is to create seamless, real-time booking options for our guests across the world and there are a lot of these partnerships in the works as part of efforts to continue to exceed the flying aspirations of our guests with improved customer experience.’’

Wakanow has become renowned for its support to local and international airlines and enhancement of the Nigerian aviation industry with distinct products and services. The travel tech company is built to cater to all the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings for Nigerian travellers.





