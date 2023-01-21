Waje, Niyola, Naeto C, others make The Voice Nigeria judges

Popular Nigerian musicians-Waje, Niyola, Naeto C and others have made the list of judges at the fourth edition of The Voice Nigeria as First Bank leads sponsors.

The show, under the auspicies of First Bank, returned Waje as a coach. She’s joined by Niyola, Praiz, and Naeto C. Produced by FAME Studios, The Voice Nigeria Season 4 kicked off with the blind auditions that were hosted by Kate Henshaw and co-hosted by Zainab Balogun.

From singing about the flood situation in his Bayelsa community, Clark McColl began a long list of performances with a rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World,’ where he had the coaches and audience in their emotions.

The judges, as usual, gave a sterling performance led by Waje, Niyola, and Praiz before Naeto C ended the Unstoppable themed song with his rap verses. During the first episode, Waje performed a Xmas song to entertain the audience, talents, and other coaches.

The first talent of the Blind auditions was 27-year-old Arite Monday whose rendition of James Brown’s Man’s World failed to move the coaches to turn in her favour. 25-year-old Emmanuel Elijah suffered the same fate as his efforts to replicate Bruno Mars’ When I was your man failed to make the needed impact for a coach to turn around. In the same vein, 31-year-old mother and wife, Jessica Ijeh failed to move the coaches even after giving her all to replicate White Houston and Mariah Carey’s powerful duet, When you believe.

Benjamin Ayamere became the first toast of the coaches as his rendition of Major’s Why I love you got all four coaches turning and seeking his favour. The 27-year-old went on to join Team Praiz. Jochebele Pepple’s rendition of Lagbaja’s Never far away also got accolades from the coaches before she joined Team Waje. Team Praiz got another talent after 29-year-old Peter Francis had to pick between Waje and Praiz.

Joy Chukwuma’s performance got her a spot on Team Niyola even as Team Naeto C tried swaying the 30-year-old multi-instrumentalist without luck. Tejiri Agbroko had all the coaches turning for her but decided to pitch her tent with Team Waje while 24-year-old Quindon Ogah got himself on Team Naeto C. Melody Thompson’s performance of Emily Sandy’s Read all about it got her a spot on Team Niyola.

After the first episode, Team Praiz, Team Niyola, and Team Waje got two talents each while Team Naeto C settled for one talent.

Speaking on the coaches and talents, Waje said: “Each of them is an industry veteran and has a record of a successful and thriving music career across different genres. Talents will be able to draw on their years of experience making excellent music, becoming superb performing artists, and connecting with people, especially Nigerians, through art.”

The fourth edition of The Voice Nigeria is supported by First Bank, Airtel, Leadway Assurance, CocaCola, JAC Motors, and Zaron.





