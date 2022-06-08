Waja/Lunguda crisis: Gombe Government donates food, non-food items to both communities

Gombe State Government has donated food and non-food items worth millions of Naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Nyuwar and Gilengitu communities respectively, after the renewed communal clash which claimed lives last week Friday.

The donation was coming a few days after the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya sent a delegation led by the Secretary of the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi to empathize with the two waring communities following renewed hostilities.

Speaking at the presentation of the items in Jessu where IDPs from Nyuwar are taking refuge and Gilengitu a Waja speaking community, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Adamu Dishi Kupto enjoined both the Lunguda and Waja speaking communities to embrace peace without which no development can be achieved.

The Commissioner explained that the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is deeply concerned over the renewed violent hostilities saying that both the Waja and Lunguda must initiate a peace process through mutual understanding and confidence-building.

He also said that the Gombe State Government in collaboration with security agencies in the State are monitoring all situations closely and equally identifying trouble makers in the crisis for arrest and prosecution.





Adamu Dishi Kupto appealed to leaders in both communities not to siphon the relief materials provided by the State government but to apply justice while distributing it to only those affected by the crisis.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Abdullahi Haruna enjoined members of the two communities not to further escalate the situation, especially at a time when every rural community is preparing for the rainy season.

He stressed that “My appeal to both the Lunguda and Waja speaking communities in Gombe State is for them to shield their sword and embrace peace so that life can return to normal”.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA noted that the relief materials are provided to cushion the hardship faced by individuals displaced as a result of the crisis and not to compensate them.

He also said that the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is concerned about the safety and welfare of every citizen in the State saying that was the reason why the Governor gave approval for the supply of the relief materials to IDPs in both communities.

Responding on behalf of their respective communities, Amos Amako from Nyuwar and Usman Adamu Sirja from Gilengitu expressed gratitude to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for providing them with relief materials to cushion their hardship.

They however pleaded with the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to initiate a peace plan that will end the wanton destruction of lives and properties.

Items donated included 50 bags of rice, 10 bags of cassava flour, 10 cartons of vegetable oil,, 10 bags of sugar, 500 blankets and 500 mosquito nets, including 500 mats and essential drugs as contained in a statement by Joshua Danmalam information officer SSG’S Office.

