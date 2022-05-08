WahalaNetwork obeys social media rules -Kristen Dawodu

The brains behind an online media platform, Wahalanetwork, Oluwagbenga Dawodu, has explained why

the news engine he founded in August 2021 has a strict gatekeeping process.

According to him, “We ensure we have evidence to back up the stories we post. Already, many of our followers know WahalaNetwork for that. Some of our followers often send messages to us to share some news, but once they have no evidence, we don’t publish them, we count such stories invalid. As long as there is no scintilla of evidence that will enable us to verify the story, we won’t post it. On our page, there is always evidence for every news posted. This is extremely important because we are trying to set a good example.”

Kristen Dawodu has he is fondly called said: “We are in an era of fake news; where stories, photos, and videos can be manipulated just to defame a target. Any serious blogger or owner of popular media needs to be careful about the content it disseminates to the public.”





He expressed his delight in the success the blog has recorded in the last six months, just as he restated that his blog has and will always be professional in the quest of disseminating news across the blog’s news platforms, especially Instagram. This is one of the reasons nude content, even if it is related to A-list celebs won’t feature on WahalaNetwork,” he insisted.

“Most blogs are being careful of posting nude photos or sex tapes even if it will bring a lot of traffic, because of Instagram guidelines which, once flouted, make it easy for pages to be removed. Remember, the likes of Tundeednut and Gossip Mill once had their pages removed and consequently had to start from scratch.

“I have spent a lot on my page and I have posted a lot of content. I don’t want to risk losing the page and then have to start all over again. Therefore, before we post any content, it goes through a thorough review to ascertain that it doesn’t go against Instagram guidelines.” he said.