Following genetic testing, Russian investigators have confirmed that Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin was one of the 10 people who died in the jet crash on Wednesday.

The private plane that crashed in a field northwest of Moscow while en route to St. Petersburg was earlier identified as carrying Prigozhin, the leader of an unsuccessful uprising against the Kremlin.

“As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular genetic examinations have been completed,” a statement published on the Russia’s Investigative Committee’s Telegram channel read.

“According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet,” It said.

Also killed was Dmitriy Utkin, a trusted lieutenant of Prigozhin’s since the beginning of the Wagner Group, and Valeriy Chekalov, a senior aide to Prigozhin. Three crew members died.

The crash came two months to the day after Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny against Russia’s military leadership.

Prigozhin was once an elusive figure, who grew in prominence after his Wagner group delivered some rare battlefield successes for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. But he became an increasingly strident critic of the Russian campaign and its leadership.

In June, Prigozhin and his Wagner troops seized key military sites and marched toward Moscow, where the Kremlin had deployed heavily armed troops to the streets. But before they could face off, a deal was struck that ended the rebellion and sent Prigozhin and his fighters to neighboring Belarus.

It marked the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule in 23 years. It also painted a target on Prigozhin’s back, with some experts speculating the warlord was a dead man walking.

It is not clear yet what caused the crash.

US President, Joe Biden suggested on Wednesday that Putin may have been involved. “I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised,” he said.





To date, no evidence has been presented that points to the involvement of the Kremlin or Russian security services in the crash. The cause of the incident remains unknown and Russian authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied claims that the Kremlin might have been involved in the crash, calling such speculation an “absolute lie.”

