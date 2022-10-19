WAEC unveils plan to release certificates with results

West African Examination Council (WAEC) said it has concluded plans to ensure that from 2023, candidates that sat for its exams will have their results released to them together with their certificates, all within a period of one week.

Head of the National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, made this known on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, where he unveiled the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform, set for official launch on October 2022.

The platform, an innovation, described as a new baby in the house, according to Areghan, will enable students who sat for exams from 1999 till date, and, had for various reasons, due to fire disasters, flooding, and misplacement, lost their certificates, to retrieve them by just logging unto the website designated for it.

“Coming with it, if we release the results, the certificates are ready with it. That is what we are planning to do. Immediately we release the results, and the following week, the certificates will be out with them too. That is by 2023, expect that from us,” he said.

Speaking further on the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform, Areghan explained that with the new innovation, the examination body had equally solved the problem of falsification of results as well as that of certificate holders having to be carrying physical copies of certificates.

“We are here today to introduce the new baby in the house, the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform. The innovation is that whether your certificate is lost to flood, stolen, misplaced, or has been eaten by termites, once you log on to our website for such, you will get it.

“It is from 1999 to date. We have solved the problem of lost certificates and falsification of results, that’s the new baby we have in the house. It has also solved the problem of having to physically carry copies of certificates all about,” he said.

Areghan said the new innovation had since received a commendation from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, adding that the platform would be officially launched on October 20, 2022.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE