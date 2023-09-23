The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has revealed that plans to introduce the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in the administration of its examinations are at an advanced stage.

Mr Patrick Areghan, the Head of National Office (HNO), shared this information during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Areghan mentioned this development in light of the notable achievements and advancements made by the council during his tenure, as he prepares to step down from office on Oct. 1, completing his three-year tenure.

He emphasised that introducing the CBT mode for administering some of the council’s examinations will be part of his vision for the body in the near future.

“We have already made significant progress in terms of CBT examinations. We have made substantial strides in our planning, even within the sub-region.

The council’s registrar is also working on this initiative,” Areghan stated.

However, he acknowledged that the transition is not as straightforward as some might think, particularly when considering how to conduct CBT for practicals and essay papers.

“We can readily implement CBT for objective questions, but the challenge lies in adapting it to practical and essay papers.

Many people overlook this aspect and simply ask why WAEC can’t follow suit with what others are doing,” he added.

Areghan also highlighted the infrastructural challenges, stating, “Now, let’s consider the issue of energy; how many schools have the necessary computer literacy?

How many possess computer facilities, and how many have a stable electricity supply to operate these technologies?”





He further emphasised, “Even in cases where these facilities are available, we must address how to handle theory and practical papers.

These are the challenges, but this is what I envision for the council in the very near future.

We should be able to conduct CBT examinations, even if it means starting with the objective questions.”

Areghan also discussed the need to ensure accessibility, acknowledging that not all schools would be ready for CBT initially.

He proposed the possibility of a segregated approach, allowing schools that cannot afford CBT to opt for the traditional pencil-and-paper mode.

Regarding the digitalisation of operations, Areghan expressed his desire to see all aspects of the council fully digitalized in the near future.

He pointed out that during his tenure, almost every section of the council had already been digitised, including certificates, result checking, and result verification.

He also spoke about his aspirations for WAEC on the international stage, aiming for greater visibility and the possibility for Nigerian students in the diaspora to sit for WASSCE overseas.

He envisioned extending the digital certificate initiative launched in Nigeria to the entire sub-region for wider accessibility and convenience.

Areghan highlighted the establishment of the council’s Digital Security Printing Press as a significant milestone during his tenure.

He also mentioned other internal achievements, such as the Staff Bus Scheme, designed to mitigate the impact of high transportation costs due to fuel subsidy removal.

In conclusion, Areghan expressed optimism for the future, stating, “We are going to do more to motivate staff.

I am confident in my successor’s commitment and intelligence. It is my hope and prayer that he surpasses my achievements.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Areghan regarded the successful conduct of examinations, the timely release of results, and the efficient printing and issuance of certificates to deserving candidates as his most significant achievements.

He acknowledged that conducting examinations is the primary responsibility of the council, and he took pride in fulfilling this duty, even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2023.

