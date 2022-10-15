WAEC to commence Digital Certificate Platform with candidates from year 1999

All are set for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to launch a Digital Certificate Platform to treat all cases relating to certificates of candidates sitting for its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

With this development, users of the digital platform including owners of certificates, institutions and organisations in both the public and private sectors in and outside Nigeria will be able to have easy access to certificates of candidates of all its three diets, namely: May\June school-based and the two private examinations for whatever purpose anywhere they are global.

The Acting Head of the Public Affairs Department of WAEC Nigeria, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, gave this explanation on Saturday as additional information to the statement earlier released to newsmen.

She said the platform for now would capture certificates of only candidates from the year 1999 to date while those before then would be uploaded later and in batches till the inception of WAEC over 70 years ago.

She explained further that the users of the platform would also be able to make requests, confirm and share information concerning a candidate’s certificate online even as the owner of such certificate can also recover forgotten examination numbers or print out their missing or damaged certificate on their own online.

Mrs Adesina said the platform would be unveiled to the public on Thursday, October 20, at the WAEC headquarters in Lagos.

She said by the launch, WAEC would have completely shifted all its operations concerning candidates’ certificates online as in line with best global practices.

She noted that the platform would be on a dedicated link on the council’s website and the users could also upload the application on their Android phones or other digital devices.

