Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it would no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria noting that it has now moved those services to its digital platform.

This development is for any institution or organisation, either public or private including embassies, schools, as well as private individuals that may approach the council for such services.

The Head of National Office of WAEC Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Areghan, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by the acting head of public affairs department of the organisation, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina.

Areghan said the certificates of candidates who sat the exam from 1999 to date would first of all be captured under the new system while that of those from 1980 to 1998 would follow suit and then others much later.

He said the shift from manual to digital service is not only to confirm with the newly launched WAEC Digital Certificate Platform but also to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual process of schools’ certificates confirmation system in the country.

He noted that WAEC digital certificate platform is designed to enable candidates and other WAEC stakeholders to enjoy seamless and timely services on certificates as may be requested from the council.

Areghan explained further that “WAEC candidates can also access, download, and share their original certificates with institutions and organisations or any other establishment that may request for the document even as those establishments can also make quick confirmation of the same from the council, using just email addresses.

He said such certificates shared through the platform are not only authentic but also with security features.

He, however, urged stakeholders to utilize the new service system, which he said is on the council’s website given as www.waec.org with details provided or could download the mobile version to their mobile phones.