Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Friday, released the results of the 2022 November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), for private candidates (second series).

A total of 94, 884 candidates sat the examination, out of which 30,954 candidates, representing 42.16%, obtained credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

48.61% of the total candidates, who sat the same exam in 2021 had a similar result, indicating a slight fall of 6.45% performance over that of 2021.

Similarly, a total of 15,070 candidates (representing 48.69%) out of the total number who obtained credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics in the exam under review were males while 15,884 representing 51.31% were females, indicating that more females did better than their male counterparts in the exam.

The Head of National Office, WAEC Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, announced the release of the results in a statement made available to newsmen, on Friday night.

He explained that only 72,265 candidates from the total number, representing 98.42%, already had their results fully processed and released, while 1,159 candidates, representing 1.58% still have one or more results being processed due to errors traceable to them.

He, however, pointed out that the results of 7,871 (representing 10.72%) of the total number of candidates who sat the exam are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of exam malpractice and their cases would be investigated to determine their fate if their results would be eventually released or cancelled.

He said the council would fast-tract the process and communicate accordingly to those concerns.

He disclosed that the results of all the 143 candidates with varying degrees of special needs including 44 visually impaired and 19 albinos among others, who sat the exam nationwide had been fully processed and released with that of others.





While the WAEC boss asked candidates to start checking their results on the council’s website given as www.waecdirect.org, he noted that candidates would also be required to apply for hard copies of their certificates online through the WAEC Certificate Request Portal (e-Certman) website, given as https://certrequest.waec.ng/.

He added that candidates could equally access, share and download their digital certificates online via www.waec.org once hard copies are available.

He said a total of 3,393 examiners participated in the coordination and marking of the exam scripts at seven traditional and one-e marking venues nationwide from Monday, January 16th, to Sunday, February 5th, 2023.

He commended them and the security agencies and officials of the council for their efforts.

