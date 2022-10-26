WAEC reacts as fire guts national office

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said there was no staff trapped nor casualty in the fire incident that gutted one of the wings of its multiple-storey building in Yaba area of Lagos early Wednesday.

The office is the headquarters of WAEC in Nigeria.

The Head of the National Office of the organisation, Mr Patrick Areghan, who confirmed the incident to Tribune Online, said the fire started around 6.20 am when only a few workers were around as many were yet to resume for the day’s work.

He said all the few workers who were around were able to get out of the premises unhurt even as the firefighters battled to contain the spread of the fire at the period.

He said the cause of the fire was still unknown at the time of filling this report.

He said all the important documents and records of the organisation were intact as the fire did not reach where they are kept.

He said he was still at home when he received a phone call from one of the members of staff informing him about the fire.





“So, I have to abandon every other thing to come around immediately and I thank God that no life was lost and also that the fire had been put out.”

Areghan said the situation had been totally brought under control as of 8.20 am when he spoke with Nigerian Tribune.